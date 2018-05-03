Who Is Thomas Ravenel? A Brief History of the ‘Southern Charm’ Star

Thomas Ravenel made headlines on Thursday, May 3, for sexual assault allegations made by Ashley Perkins, who claimed the 55-year-old sexually assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations,” Richard P. Terbrusch said in the statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, regarding the accusations.

Here’s a brief history of Ravenel’s life, on and off the small screen.

Famous Family

Ravenel’s father, Arthur Ravenel, Jr., is a former South Carolina Congressman. There is a bridge in Charleston named after his dad.

Political Background

Before he was a reality TV personality, Ravenel also worked in politics like his father. In addition to running for the United States Senate in 2004, he was Souther Carolina’s State Treasurer in 2006.

Past Legal Trouble

Ravenel was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges in 2007 and sentenced to 10 months in jail. He was initially suspended from his position as State Treasurer, and eventually resigned in July 2007. He also went to rehab later that year.

Reality TV

Ravenel is part of the ensemble cast of Bravo’s Southern Charm, which premiered in March 2014. The early seasons of the series followed his attempt to return to politics after his arrest (Ravenel ran for the U.S. senate as an independent candidate in 2014). Southern Charm is currently airing its fifth season.

Dad of Two

The former politician shares two children with his ex-girlfriend and costar, Kathryn Dennis. The former couple’s tumultuous relationship and custody battles for 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 2-year-old son Saint have been documented on Southern Charm.

Current Girlfriend

Ravenel is currently dating Ashley Jacobs, whom he met in May 2017. The nurse, who moved t0 Charleston to purse a relationship with Ravenel, is currently featured on season 5 of Southern Charm. Jacobs opened up about their relationship on The Morning Toast on Wednesday, May 2.

“I’m just trying to bring lots of love and light, and just be a good role model,” Jacobs said of Ravenel’s kids. “When I started dating Thomas, I was actually attracted to him more because he had children.”

