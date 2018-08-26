Thomas Ravenel is moving on. The former Southern Charm star spoke out about his recent split from Ashley Jacobs in a series of tweets that implied she may have been unfaithful to him.

“Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn,” the former South Carolina state treasurer, 56, wrote on Saturday, August 25. “I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back.”

Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn. I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back. — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 26, 2018

He also indicated that he wouldn’t be wasting any time before looking for love, replying to a fan who asked if he was single again by saying, “And ready to mingle!”

A second tweet referenced the Chicago song “If She Would Have Been Faithful” and suggested that Jacobs, 33, had been untrue.

“After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful / if she could have been true / then I would have been cheated / I would have never known real love,” the TV personality wrote.

After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful, if she could have been true, then I would have been cheated, I would have never known real love.” — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 26, 2018

Still, he said he doesn’t bear ill will toward his former flame, tweeting, “I hope the best for her … I do feel a bit sad now. But now I know that just around the corner, down the street, around the block, something magical is going to happen … perhaps real love.”

He’s not looking to share his life with just anyone, however: Ravenel said he is now seeking “a woman with whom the trust, faith, respect and love is immovable,” adding that he felt he never got that from Jacobs.

The politician also addressed the feud that took place between Jacobs and his ex, Kathryn Dennis, with whom he shares daughter Kensington, 4, and son St. Julien, 2, on the show’s July 12 season 5 finale. Jacobs slammed Dennis’ role as a mother, referring to her as “just an egg donor.”

“I should have intervened immediately,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Jacobs addressed her comments.

“I’d like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her,” Jacobs wrote on Instagram Wednesday, August 22. “I’m not sure what made me think it was okay to speak to a mother that way. It wasn’t. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don’t deserve it.”

Dennis, 27, was seemingly not impressed, laughing off the apology with costar Danni Baird in an Instagram Story posted that same day.

Jacobs confirmed her split from Ravenel after more than a year of dating with a lengthy post on Instagram on August 14, writing, “I am who I am today because of my failures.”

Later that day, Ravenel, who was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in May, announced that he would not return for season 6 of the show.

Jacobs, who has not said definitively whether she will continue to film the series in his absence, got candid with fans about her former flame in an Instagram Live video on August 15, saying, “I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him. I made a lot of mistakes, and there’s things that I just shouldn’t have said. I just should have kept my mouth shut. It was not my place.”

She also credited Ravenel with giving her the “push” she says she needed to move out of California and made it clear that she too, is ready to move on: “You guys know some eligible bachelors, hook me up. They don’t have to have money. I’m OK with that. I just want someone to love me for me.”