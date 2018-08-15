Ashley Jacobs will always have a spot in her heart for Thomas Ravenel, but don’t expect to twosome to get back together any time soon.

“I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him,” Jacobs told fans during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, August 15. “I made a lot of mistakes, and there’s things that I just shouldn’t have said. I just should have kept my mouth shut. It was not my place.”

Jacobs, 33, went head-to-head with the mother of Ravenel’s two children, Kathryn Dennis, during season 5 of Southern Charm. Their fight escalated after the nurse referred to Dennis as “just an egg donor” during the season finale, which aired in July. While Jacobs and Ravenel, 55, called it quits after more than a year of dating, his coparenting relationship with Dennis appears to have improved. The exes share family photos on social media and the 27-year-old was granted 50/50 custody earlier this year.

Jacobs also thanked Ravenel for giving her the push she needed to move out of California. (Jacobs moved to Charleston to be with the former politician after they started dating in May 2017.)

“Thomas got me out of California, which is the hardest thing, and I thank him for that. I needed that shove. I needed that push. Now that I’m out, I can do anything,” she told fans. “The sky’s the limit. Everyone says, ‘Go back to California.’ Just because I don’t talk to the people on the show doesn’t mean there aren’t wonderful people in South Carolina. I have some great friends.”

Despite appearing to get emotional about the split during her Live, Jacobs made it clear she is ready to move on.

“You guys know some eligible bachelors, hook me up. They don’t have to have money,” she told her followers. “I’m OK with that. I just want someone to love me for me. It’s never been about money. Like I said, I work hard. I wouldn’t quit my job.” (Multiple Southern Charm cast members accused Jacobs of dating Ravenel for his money and even called her an escort.)

While Ravenel announced on Tuesday, August 14, that he would not be returning to Southern Charm for season 6, Jacobs did not give fans a definitive answer about her future on the series. She did, however, say she hasn’t spoken to many of her costars ands said does not “think” she would do the show without Ravenel.

