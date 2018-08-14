So long and farewell. Thomas Ravenel is leaving Southern Charm after starring on the show for five seasons.

Ravenel, 56, reportedly announced his exit via his private Twitter account on Tuesday, August 14.

“I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me,” he wrote according to Radar Online. “I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

The news comes one month after Ravenel’s notable absence from the Bravo show’s season 5 reunion. The former politician, who was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in May, addressed his no-show via a statement from his attorney that was read aloud during the special.

“Along with Bravo, our client made the decision not to attend today’s reunion taping as there is a pending investigation,” the statement read. “Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on that investigation. He expects to be totally vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and fellow castmates.”

Back in May, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Ravenel’s future on the series will be “determined at the conclusion” of the Charleston, South Carolina, police department’s investigation into the sexual assault claims.

Ravenel’s tweets also come amid a tumultuous time with his on-again, off-again girlfriend of more than one year, Ashley Jacobs. While appearing on the reunion, Jacobs claimed that the couple were still together. However, earlier this month, the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast reported that Jacobs ended things.

It is unclear if Jacobs will return for Southern Charm season 6.

