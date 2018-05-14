Thomas Ravenel Accused of Sexually Assaulting Former Nanny

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has been accused of sexual assault by a two different women — and one of the alleged victims just came forward to reveal her identity.

Ravenel’s former nanny, referred to as “Nanny Dawn” on the Bravo series, claimed to People that she is the woman who reported the 55-year-old reality star on May 7 for an alleged encounter from January 2015.

Dawn is the first woman who worked for Ravenel and his ex-girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis, as a caretaker for their two children, Kensie, now 4, and Saint, now 2. (The babysitter currently featured on season 5 of Southern Charm is their second nanny, Deidre.)

According to the investigation report previously obtained by Us Weekly, the second alleged victim spoke to Charleston police for five hours on May 7 and the allegations listed in the report included a “sex offense” and “forcible rape.” South Carolina police launched an investigation after her report.

Dawn detailed the allegations to People on Monday, May 14, claiming that after Ravenel allegedly tried to kiss her in the kitchen, she went upstairs to get her car keys but was “corralled into the master bedroom and he shut the door.”

“I turned around and he had his pants dropped, not wearing underwear … He was blocking the door. I was mortified, embarrassed, and scared,” Dawn alleged to the publication. While she did not go into detail about the alleged assault, she claimed Ravenel later apologized and “promised it would never happen again.”

The reality TV personality first made headlines for accusations of sexual assault on May 3, when real estate agent Ashley Perkins claimed Ravenel assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, after they matched on Tinder.

Bravo and the Southern Charm production company, Haymaker, announced on May 4 that are investigating the sexual misconduct claims against Ravenel.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Ravenel’s lawyer previously denied Ashley’s initial allegations in a statement to Us on May 3: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo and Ravenel’s lawyer for a comment.

