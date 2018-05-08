Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is being investigated by South Carolina police after being accused of sexual assault by a second woman.

According to the investigation report obtained by Us Weekly, the second alleged victim spoke to Charleston police about the 55-year-old reality star on Monday, May 7, and she reported him for an alleged encounter from January 2015. The allegations on the report include “sex offense” and “forcible rape.”

“I told them the truth about what happened to me,” the alleged victim told South Carolina publication FITSNews after her five-hour interview with officers. “They are investigating him.”

The original allegations against Ravenel made headlines on Thursday, May 3, after real estate agent Ashley Perkins claimed he sexually assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, after they met on Tinder.

Ashley claimed to Us Weekly on Thursday that Ravenel sexually assaulted Debbie, who allegedly signed an NDA after receiving a $200,000 settlement, in his nanny’s bedroom in December 2015.

“He is pulling her pants down, he digitally penetrates my mom in her vagina and butt with his fingers, and my mom is screaming at him to get off of her, and no,” Ashely alleged. “He is holding her wrists above her head, which explains the injuries she suffered, and the bruising. My mom screams at him, ‘You are a rapist.’”

Ravenel’s lawyer, Richard P. Terbrusch, denied the original allegations made against the reality TV personality in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.” (Us Weekly has reached out to Ravenel’s lawyer for a comment regarding the new allegations.)

Bravo announced in statement to Us Weekly on Friday, May 4, that Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, is investigating the allegations made against Ravenel.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” the network said. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

