Breaking their silence. Kathryn Dennis and her Southern Charm castmates reacted to sexual assault allegations made against Thomas Ravenel two months after the first woman came forward.

Host Andy Cohen wasted no time bringing up the allegations against Ravenel, who did not attend the Southern Charm reunion. He opened up the discussion by reading a statement from the 55-year-old reality star’s lawyer.

“Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today’s reunion taping as there is a pending investigation,” Cohen said during the Thursday, July 19, reunion episode. “Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on this investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow castmates.”

When asked about the allegations, Dennis replied: “I’m not going to comment until, I guess, it’s resolved, I think. What I’m going to focus on the children and staying out of it.” The 26-year-old shares 4-year-old daughter Kenise and 2-year-old son Saint with Ravenel. It was revealed during the Southern Charm finale that she was recently granted 50/50 custody of the kids after a custody battle and her struggle with substance abuse.

After Cohen brought up that one of the women who accused Ravenel of sexual assault was Ravenel and Dennis’ former nanny, she nodded her head. “She was with us for about two years,” Dennis said.

“We’ve been trying to spend more time together in front of the children,” she added. “So things are, like, moving in the right direction, as best as they can.”

Ravenel was first accused of sexual assault in May by a real estate agent named Ashley Perkins who spoke out on behalf of her mother who had previously signed an NDA. A week later, Dawn, the aforementioned nanny, came forward and spoke to police.

Bravo and Southern Charm’s production company announced on May 4 that they are conducting an investigation into the allegations. Cameron Eubanks, Shep Rose and Naomie Olindo also spoke out about the news at the reunion.

Eubanks simply said: “I think it’s the right decision for him not to be here.”

Rose, however, had a different take.

“I will say this, 90 percent of the time Thomas is funny, eccentric, jovial and then we’ve seen, there’s a side of him that is not really him,” he explained. “There’s a big part of him that I really, really love, you know, and a little part that I don’t.”

Olindo added: “All I know is Thomas has always been lovely to me. He can be very violate, so I think like everyone else I just want to stay out of it really.”

Fans will have to tune in to part two of the Southern Charm reunion to see if Ravenel’s girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, has any comment on the accusations. Part two of the Southern Charm reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

