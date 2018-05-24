Thomas Ravenel’s future on Southern Charm will be “determined at the conclusion” of the Charleston, South Carolina, police department’s investigation into the sexual assault allegations made against him, a source tells Us Weekly.

Two different women have accused the 55-year-old Bravo star of sexual assault. A real estate agent named Ashley Perkins alleged on May 3 that Ravenel assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, in December 2015 after they matched on Tinder. Ashely claimed to Us that her mother signed an NDA after Ravenel paid her mom a $200,000 settlement in June 2016.

Ravenel’s lawyer denied Ashley’s allegations on May 3. “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations,” he said in statement to Us Weekly.

A second woman reported Ravenel to Charleston police on May 7 for an alleged assault that took place in January 2015. Ravenel’s former nanny, Dawn, told People on May 14 that she was the second alleged victim. (The reality TV personality and his ex Kathryn Dennis have two children: Kenise, 4, and Saint, 2.) According to the investigation report obtained by Us, the second woman’s allegations included a “sex offense” and “forcible rape.”

While Charleston police were initially investigating the second alleged victim’s accusations, the source tells Us that the investigation has “expanded to include” Debbie’s allegations.

“Police have interviewed Debbie and her daughter, Ashley Perkins, who went public with the allegations,” the source explains.

Ravenel has been a series regular on Southern Charm, which is currently airing its fifth season, since its premiere in 2014. The network announced on May 4 that the production company for the series is also conducting an investigation.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,’” Bravo said in a statement to Us at the time. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Us Weekly has reached out to the Charleston P.D., Bravo and Ravenel’s lawyer for comment.

