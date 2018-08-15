All’s well that ends well? Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs deleted all of the photos of Thomas Ravenel on social media and seemingly confirmed their split with a lengthy post about failure.

“I am who I am today because of my failures,” the 33-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram selfie on Tuesday, August 14. “I am compassionate because I’ve failed. I am understanding because I’ve failed. I am more emotionally aware because I’ve failed. I’m smarter because I’ve failed. And I understand the values and beliefs of the things that matter in life because of those failures. So I would never take them back. I would never go back in time and change a single thing.”

She concluded: “As C.S. Lewis stated so beautifully, ‘You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.’ ♥️ #NewAccount #NewMe.”

Jacobs and Ravenel, 55, started dating in May 2017. Reports that the duo called it quits first surfaced earlier this month after podcast host Kate Casey claimed on “Reality Life With Kate Casey” that Jacobs told her about the split over the phone.

Ravenel, for his part, has yet to publicly address his relationship with Jacobs. He did, however, reveal on Tuesday that he is not returning to Southern Charm for season 6.

“I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me,” he wrote on his private Twitter account, according to Radar Online. “I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

The former politician, who starred on the first five seasons of the Bravo hit, made headlines in May after he was accused of sexual assault by two different women. As a result, the network launched an investigation into the claims and Ravenel did not attend the season 5 reunion.

The reality star, who shares two children with costar Kathryn Dennis, has denied the allegations made against him on numerous occasions. Jacobs also defended him during the reunion.

“It’s all hearsay. I mean, he’s not been charged with anything,” she said during the July 26 episode of the series. “These are just allegations. It used to be, you know, you’re innocent until proven guilty. Now you’re guilty until proven innocent.”

It’s unclear if Jacobs will return to Southern Charm for season 6, which is expected to air on Bravo in 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!