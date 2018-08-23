Kathryn Dennis did not take Ashley Jacob’s public apology very seriously. Fellow Southern Charm star Danni Baird documented Dennis’ reaction to the open letter written by Jacobs on Instagram — and the two women laughed it off.

“Don’t freak out that I’m videoing you right now, but I just want your reaction,” Baird began on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 22. “Have you looked at Insta lately? Don’t freak out.”

After Dennis, 27, made a serious of surprised faces, she started reacting to different lines from the note, which Jacobs shared on the social media platform on Tuesday, August 21.

“Ive learned a tremendous lesson from all the good parents out there,” Jacobs wrote in the letter, to which Dennis responded, “This lesson? That’s a tremendous word for you!”

“Yours truly. Yours truly? She’s writing this to nobody!” Dennis continued. “’Yours Truly, Ashley.’ Are you kidding me? But, like, literally, to Southern Charm fans in general, but also Kathryn, just wanted to let you know, Kathryn … Are you kidding me?”

After Baird quipped, “Do you think somewhere a village is missing it’s idiot?” they both started laughing.

Jacobs, 33, joined the cast of Southern Charm after she started dating Thomas Ravenel, who shares two children with Dennis. The two women fought throughout season 5, but their feud came to a head when Jacobs called Dennis “just an egg donor” and insulted her ability to parent Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2, during the July finale.

In the letter, Jacobs admitted she “crossed a line and hurt people who don’t deserve it.”

“I’m not sure what made me think it was okay to speak to a mother that way. It wasn’t. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made,” the registered nurse wrote. “After many chats with my friends and family with children, I never understood the unbreakable bond a parent has with their child. I can listen and learn and be more respectful in the future but until I’m blessed with a child, I can never truly understand the sacrifices a parent makes on behalf of their children. Some children may not truly get it until they have their own baby.”

Bravo has yet to announce if Jacobs, who split with Ravenel, 55, earlier this month, will be a part of season 6 of Southern Charm. While the former politician announced his departure on August 14 after he was accused of sexual assault by two different women, Dennis is expected to return.

