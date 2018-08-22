After Ashley Jacobs refused to apologize for her remarks about Kathryn Dennis at the season 5 reunion, the Southern Charm star is owning her mistakes in an open letter to Dennis and the fans of the series.

“To all the Southern Charm fans, in general. And to Kathryn, in particular. I owe you all an apology,” Jacobs began in the note posted to Instagram on Tuesday, August 21. “I’d like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her. I’m not sure what made me think it was okay to speak to a mother that way. It wasn’t. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don’t deserve it.”

A post shared by Ashley Jacobs (@ashleyhjacobs) on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:14pm PDT

“After many chats with my friends and family with children, I never understood the unbreakable bond a parent has with their child,” the 33-year-old continued. “I can listen and learn and be more respectful in the future but until I’m blessed with a child, I can never truly understand the sacrifices a parent makes on behalf of their children. Some children may not truly get it until they have their own baby. It makes me feel horrible that I may have taken my own parents for granted and thus I’ve learned a tremendous lesson from all the good parents out there.”

She concluded: “I can’t rightfully describe how sorry I am, but I’d never forgive myself if I didn’t at least try. Yours Truly, Ashley.”

Jacobs joined the cast of Southern Charm during season 5 after she started dating Thomas Ravenel, who shares 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 2-year-old son Saint with Dennis, 27. The two women exchanged words over the course of the season, but their fight came to a head during the July finale when Jacobs called Dennis “just an egg donor.”

The registered nurse confirmed her split with Ravenel, 55, earlier this month. Jacobs’ apology, however, may be a sign of a reconciliation between the pair, who dated for more than a year, because Ravenel and Dennis have appeared to be on good terms ever since Dennis was granted 50/50 custody of the children.

While it’s unclear if Jacobs, who still residents in Charleston, is set to appear on season 6 of Southern Charm, Ravenel, for his part, announced earlier this month that he will not return. The news of his departure came months after he was accused of sexual assault by two different women.

