Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Kristin Chenoweth are just a few of the celebrities who can’t get enough of Vanderpump Rules.

The reality show, which premiered in 2013, follows the lives of Lisa Vanderpump and her SUR employees. Over the years, the SURvers have amassed their own fans, especially OG stars Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval.

Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix and James Kennedy were full-time cast members by season 3 and Lala Kent, Faith Stowers and Brittany Cartwright joined during season 4.

Schroeder and Doute were fired from the show in June 2020 after their past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced. Cartwright and Taylor, meanwhile, announced their exit in December of that year but the show has continued to turn heads and captivate celebrities and viewers alike.

Scroll down to see which famous faces are fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff: