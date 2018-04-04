Just raise your glasses high. This one’s for you tonight, RiRi!

Rihanna revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, April 3, that she is a fan of Vanderpump Rules, much to the delight of the cast of the Bravo reality series. The Grammy winner, 30, shared a video of herself laughing hysterically while watching a scene of Tom Schwartz describing one of his drunken nights out.

“Last night was … a blur,” Schwartz, 35, recounted in a confessional. “I remember bits and pieces. Like, I remember, you know, tequila shots — lots of tequila shots. I remember James [Kennedy] shirtless. I remember, like, penis flutes. I remember dancing and kissing. Um, and then yeah, from there it just sort of … I don’t know what happened after that.”

Regardless of what happened, Rihanna was into it. “easily the best clip on tv,” she captioned the video. “whoever edited this … we’re besties in my head. #vanderpumprules.”

Naturally, the “Love on the Brain” singer’s post made some of the cast members freak out. Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney, commented, “lol! Dude.” Meanwhile, Schwartz himself simply reacted with emojis of a crying face and a red heart.

The couple’s costar and coworker Lala Kent reposted Rihanna’s video on her own Instagram account, writing, “Shout out to my squad. We may be a hot mess, but f–k it… @badgalriri is watching us be a hot mess, so I’m cool with it.”

Even Bravo superfan Chrissy Teigen got in on the action. Tweeting directly at Maloney, 31, the Cravings cookbook author, 32, wrote, “omgggg Rihanna instagrammed my fav clip from yesterday of you and Tom!”

Though the “Work” songstress has never before expressed her love for Vanderpump Rules, she has always been a fan of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “She’s crazy about it and watches it all the time,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in 2013. “She can’t keep up with many shows on the road, so she likes that she can jump back into it without having to remember the story line.”

Vanderpump Rules’ other A-list fans include Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Teigen’s husband, John Legend.

