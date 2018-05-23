Move over, Chrissy Teigen! Selena Gomez may have just won over the hearts of the cast Vanderpump Rules. The “Back to You” singer recently watched an episode of the Bravo hit while drinking from a baby bottle — just like series regular Lala Kent.

“The only way to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion,” Gomez’s pal Anna Collins captioned a selfie on Instagram Story of herself and the Disney alum watching the show with baby bottles on Tuesday, May 22.

Kent’s baby bottle made its debut during the cast’s season 6 trip to Mexico, which aired on the March 26 episode of Vanderpump Rules. The SUR hostess revealed that her “bubba,” which is filled with warm milk and honey, “soothes” her when she struggles with anxiety.

“I started when I was first put on my anti-anxiety meds — I’m on a very small dose of anything that my doctor has given me, because I don’t prefer meds,” Kent told The Cut in April about her now infamous bottle. “You know, there are a lot of people who say if you put an elastic band around your wrist, and your anxiety is out of control, you can flick it against your wrist. For me it was like … having something in my mouth makes me fall asleep. And, obviously, if I have something to suck on I don’t want to choke and die … So a baby bottle was just the next thing. I’d watch babies do it and it’s so soothing for them.”

“I just call down to room service and ask them for warm milk and honey, and they always think I’m a weirdo,” she continued. “Then I just make the bottle in my room and call it a night. Turn on some Friends or Family Guy and suck on my bubba.”

The “Boy” singer shared the photo of Gomez and Collins on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 23, writing “shoutout to @selenagomez and @annaballins.”

While it may be news that Gomez is a fan of Vanderpump Rules, other stars, including Teigen, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence have expressed their love for the reality series over the years.

Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed airs on Bravo Monday, May 28, at 9 p.m. ET. The series is expected to return for season 7 later this year.

