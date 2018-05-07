Chrissy Teigen always brings the laughs — even from the comfort of her own home! The pregnant model joked about her “glam” for the 2018 Met Gala from her couch as she stayed home to watch Vanderpump Rules.

“waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!” Teigen wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her bare bump with Pump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder on the TV in the background on Monday, May 7.

While Teigen, 32, and her husband, John Legend, have attended the Met Gala in the past, they opted out this year as the Cravings author prepares to give birth.

“this year’s #metgala GLAM was #SUPER important to me as I wanted it to really embody the heavenly bodies theme!!! I think we nailed it!!” she joked in a second Instagram post. “Swipe for for #creds!!! First I shampooed my #hairyesterday with #shampoo then I let it sit for 4 minutes while i #shaved the areas I could see on my #body.”

“Next, I used a #towel to dry my hair from roots to ends!! Then, I used a #rubberbandto secure my hair into a pony that i was careful not to pull out all the way!” she continued. “Lastly, I pulled out pieces around my #earsand #neck ! Full tutorial coming up tomorrow !!!!!!!! Like and subscribe!!!!!”

Teigen revealed in February that her second child with Legend, 39, is due in June. They are also parents of daughter Luna, 2.

She shared a third photo from her couch on Monday and joked, “I was gonna do a makeup breakdown but I’m honestly just very jealous I’m not there. Also I need to drink water.”

