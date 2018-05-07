Reunited and it feels so … dramatic! The Monday, May 7, Vanderpump Rules reunion was quite intense. Led by Andy Cohen, the special was full of confrontations, including one between an emotional Jax Taylor, lashing out at Scheana Shay for not calling him when his father passed away.

Jax and longtime beau Brittany Cartwright kicked off the special by opening up about their rocky relationship and their road to reuniting. Jax, whose father passed away in December 2017, emotionally admitted that Brittany was with him when he received the tragic news. He gushed, “Ever since then I can’t imagine myself without her.” Looks like their big season finale breakup didn’t take!

When it came time to answer for his indiscretions this past season, namely his affair with ex-costar Faith Stowers, Jax appeared remorseful. When Andy asked Jax about the time he and Faith had sex in front of “an ailing 95-year-old woman,” Jax explained, “I didn’t know there was, like, an old woman in there.” Yikes.

When the topic of Jax and Brittany’s lack of contraception use arose, Jax assured Andy and the rest of the gang that he would be ready to be a father if Brittany became pregnant. In a surreal moment, the 38-year-old confessed, “I think my dad kind of took over me … I feel like he’s taken over. He’s like, ‘I’m taking over your body now.’”

Lisa Vanderpump Hasn’t Cashed Tom-Tom Investment Checks

When the topic of Lisa Vanderpump’s joint venture with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz arose, Vanderpump admitted that she had yet to deposit either of her junior partners’ investment checks. The restaurateur also said that she has never signed any formal contract with them. Tensions appeared high as Sandoval assured Andy, “We’re gonna figure this out within the next few weeks.”

Scheana Calls Breakup a ‘Calculated Move’

Later, Scheana broke down in tears when opening up about her breakup with ex Rob Valletta, revealing he ended their relationship two weeks after filming wrapped. Scheana asked, “Is this like a calculated move? Did you just stay with me to finish the show because you didn’t want me to have a storyline of another breakup?” She then said he told her those were his reasons for ending it when he did. Castmate Kristen Doute slammed Rob, saying that his outward disinterest in doing the show was contrary to his public relations seeking behavior. Kristen dished, “Rob was so, ‘I’m not doing the show,’ and then he’d go to every red carpet, every Vanderpump Dog event.” Oh the shade!

Drama escalated quickly, however, when Jax accused Scheana of not calling him when his father died. Scheana, who defended her actions by saying she texted Jax, broke down again and ran off to a nearby dressing room to get her makeup touched up. While there, she implied that a text message was more personal than a phone call because it was, “a message you could read over and over and over again knowing how sorry I was.”

Jax was not having it and spun out into a full-on rage attack, shouting at Scheana who wasn’t even in the same room as him. In a memorable, savage moment, Jax screamed, “Once in a while be a human being and don’t be an ‘I’m on a TV show all the time.’” He then added, “Maybe that’s why half of her relationships have gone down the sh—ter.”

Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Monday, May 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

