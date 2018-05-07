The Met Gala is a huge, major event that stars and their glam squads plan for all year —so much so that getting ready for the red carpet has become an event in itself. And for the 2018 show, the stars seem more eager than ever to show off their works in progress for the gala taking place in NYC tonight, May 7, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. With the provocative theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” we can assume the night will be full of heavenly bodies of all types.

Early to show off her beauty look was Madonna, who posted a time-lapse video of her entire routine. And it makes sense — Catholic crosses were a mainstay in her accessories game in her early years, so the theme is right up her alley! Other celebs giving first looks: Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Emily Ratjakowski and so many more. Scroll for the behind-the-scenes glimpses of their pre-spectacle moments.