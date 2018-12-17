New digs … sort of. Southern Charm star Shep Rose’s bachelor pad in Charleston, South Carolina, has a whole new look thanks to Parachute and interior decorator Orlando Soria.

“For someone like me, who knows literally nothing about design or quality and whose mom bought him clothes up until his mid 20’s, I was blown away by Orlando and Parachute,” Rose told Us Weekly of the experience. “They crystalized how unsophisticated I really am – which is both depressing and exciting. Now I can at least fake it with a small measure of validity.”

The reality star, who moved into the ‘50s beach house in April 2017, made some major upgrades: Gone are his rumpled bedding and undressed windows, replaced instead with organic bedding from Parachute.

The furniture pieces, which came with the house, have also been swapped out for new ones from Article and West Elm, with window treatments from Pottery Barn.

Rose also has a new wardrobe space with a dream dressing area from California closets.

Scroll through to see his home’s unreal makeover!