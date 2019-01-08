Thomas Ravenel has accused the mother of his children, Kathryn Dennis, of buying drugs from Southern Charm producers in new court documents stemming from their custody case.

In the court documents obtained by The Blast, Ravenel, 56, claimed Dennis, 27, “abuses prescription drugs, is engaged in the use of illegal drugs, and consumes alcohol in combination thereof regularly.”

The former politician also reportedly alleged that his ex “has been intoxicated by the abuse of prescription drugs and/or use of illegal drugs while in sole care” of their two children, Kensie, 4, and Saint, 3.

Ravenel, who alleged Dennis has a “prescription drug habit” in the documents, claimed she buys, sells and trades medications from “friends, cast members and show producers,” per The Blast.

In May, Ravenel was accused of sexual assault by two different women, including his children’s former nanny, Dawn. (He denied the allegations.) Four months later, the reality TV personality was arrested for battery and assault in the second degree stemming from the alleged incident with Dawn in 2015.

Amid Ravenel’s legal trouble, Dennis filed for primary custody of their two children in October. In the court documents previously obtained by Us, Dennis accused Ravenel of relying on full-time nannies, alleged he had a “personality disorder of some type” and claimed he was the one with the prescription drug problem.

Dennis “believes that [Ravenel] has a personality disorder of some type, whether diagnosed or not, wherein he sexually assaulted at least two women, including the parties’ former Nanny,” the documents read. She also claimed in the docs that Ravenel “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

In a counter-filing lodged in November, Ravenel, who confirmed his Southern Charm exit last year, denied all the allegations Dennis made against him.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for a comment.

