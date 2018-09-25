Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel was arrested in Charleston on Tuesday, September 25.

According to the Charleston County Detention center, the 56-year-old reality TV personality was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree. The Charleston police department tells Us Weekly that Ravenel surrendered himself at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and noted the arrest was issued based off of a warrant from January 2015.

While the details of the incident that lead to the arrest are unclear, Ravenel was previously accused of sexual assault by two different women earlier this year. A real estate agent named Ashley Perkins alleged in May that Ravenel sexually assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, in December 2015 after they matched on Tinder.

Ravenel’s attorney denied the sexual assault claims in a statement to Us Weekly on May 7: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.”

A week later, Ravenel and his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis’ former nanny, a woman named Dawn, accused the former politician of sexual assault. (Ravenel and Dennis share to children: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2.) The reality star has yet to respond to the allegations made by his former employee, who was featured on the Bravo series.

This is not Ravenel’s first run-in with the law. The former South Carolina State Treasurer was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges in 2007 and sentenced to 10 months in jail. After he was suspended from his position as State Treasure, he eventually resigned and went to rehab.

After five seasons on the Bravo hit, Ravenel announced in August that he would not return for season 6 of Southern Charm.

“I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet at the time. “I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.” Bravo confirmed Ravenel would not be featured on season 6 after news of his arrest broke on Tuesday.

