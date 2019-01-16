Thomas Ravenel isn’t letting his custody battle with ex Kathryn Dennis stand in the way of him spending quality time with their son, Saint. The Southern Charm star documented a weekend of fun with his little boy in a series of Twitter posts.

“Saint likes geese, a lot,” the reality star, 56, captioned a video on Sunday, January 13, showing the pair standing near a pond with a number of the birds while the 3-year-old squealed in excitement.

Grandpa with Saint! Even Though they are 88 years apart, they still have a very special bond. pic.twitter.com/NtN79dGfwA — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) January 14, 2019

Later that same day, Ravenel posted a sweet photo of Saint sitting on his grandfather’s lap. “Grandpa with Saint!” the former politician wrote alongside the pic that showed his dad, Arthur, sporting a plastic fireman hat while both of them grinned ear-to-ear. “Even Though they are 88 years apart, they still have a very special bond.”

Two days after the post, the South Carolina native responded to a follower who commented on his video. “You did exactly what a loving parent would do!!! Bravo Thomas , you are a great father,” the follower wrote. Ravenel simply replied: “You’re too kind. Thanks.”

The outing comes amid a messy legal battle between Ravenel and Dennis, 26, over custody of Saint and daughter, Kensie, 4. Dennis filed for primary custody in October after two women accused Ravenel of sexual assault. He was arrested in September for battery and assault in the second degree for a 2015 incident involving the children’s nanny, a woman named Dawn.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Dennis alleged that Ravenel relied on full-time nannies to take care of their kids.

Dennis “believes that [Ravenel] has a personality disorder of some type, whether diagnosed or not, wherein he sexually assaulted at least two women, including the parties’ former Nanny,” one document read. In the paperwork, she also claimed Ravenel “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

Ravenel denied Dennis’ allegations in a counter-filing in November. Earlier this month, the businessman accused his ex of buying drugs from producers of the Bravo show. He claimed in court docs obtained by the Blast that the mother of his children “abuses prescription drugs, is engaged in the use of illegal drugs, and consumes alcohol in combination thereof regularly.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!