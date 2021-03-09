Kathryn Dennis Temporarily Loses Custody of Kids with Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm Kathryn Dennis has temporarily lost custody of her daughter and son, whom she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel.

The 58-year-old disgraced politician’s lawyer confirmed there was a custody change for Kensie, 6, and Saint, 5, after a hearing last month. Dennis, 29, now has supervised weekend visitation with her kids after she was granted joint custody in 2018.

“I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties’ minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer,” Ravenel’s attorney said in a statement to People on Tuesday, March 9. “Due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved, all documents in this case have been sealed, meaning the public cannot access them, and neither Mr. Ravenel, Ms. Dennis, nor their respective attorneys are permitted to release them to third parties.”

The statement concluded: “As such, and in keeping with the spirit of the protective order, I will not go into detail regarding the circumstances that necessitated the changes to the parties’ custodial arrangement.”

Dennis and Ravenel, who dated on and off from 2014 to 2016, called it quits amid her struggle with substance abuse. The Bravo star subsequently checked into treatment and filed for joint custody of their kids.

While it was revealed during the Southern Charm season 5 finale in 2018 that she was granted 50/50 custody, Dennis filed for sole custody of Kensie and Saint later that year after Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery, stemming from an alleged January 2015 encounter with the children’s former nanny. After Ravenel settled the case, a judge ruled that the former couple would continue to share joint custody.

In past court docs, Ravenel and Dennis have accused each other of abusing drugs and alcohol, which both parties have denied.

While Ravenel was fired by Bravo amid the sexual assault allegations, which he denied, in 2018, Dennis continues to star on Southern Charm. During season 7, which finished airing earlier this year, she learned on camera that her ex had welcomed his third child.

“A while back, I found a positive pregnancy test at his house and he was like, ‘Wasn’t me, must have been someone else,’” Dennis said during a November 2020 episode. “I had heard that he had been spotted at an OBGYN with a girl who was showing. It’s not a normal thing.”

Ravenel welcomed son Jonathan with fiancée Heather Mascoe in June 2020. Dennis, meanwhile, is dating Chleb Ravenell. It was revealed at the season 7 reunion that Ravenell’s last name has an extra L to distinguish his family lineage from the Ravenel’s — because his family was once owned by Thomas’ ancestors as slaves.