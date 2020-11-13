Under wraps. Thomas Ravenel attempted to keep his baby news a secret from his ex Kathryn Dennis.

“A while back, I found a positive pregnancy test at his house and he was like, ‘Wasn’t me, must have been someone else,’” the Southern Charm star, 29, said during the Thursday, November 12, episode of the Bravo show. “I had heard that he had been spotted at an OBGYN with a girl who was showing. It’s not a normal thing.”

The South Carolina native went on to say that she didn’t find out that Ravenel, 58, had a little one on the way from the politician himself. Instead, her lawyer told her the news while she was temporarily living with Ravenel during her home’s construction.

Dennis, who shares daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 5, with the former state treasurer, said in a confessional that she didn’t know what her “next step” was. “I cannot believe I’ve been living in the house with this man who has been hiding a secret that he has a child on the way,” she explained. “Meanwhile I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe if we got back together, this is what it would be like.’ My family, a piece of it was taken away. It’s no longer the Ravenels.”

News broke in April that Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe was pregnant with their first child together. Jonathan arrived two months later.

“We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section,” Ravenel told Daily Mail of the 1-month-old in July. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

He and Dennis split in 2015 and were involved in a lengthy custody battle following the breakup. In August 2019, a judge ruled that they would have joint custody of their kids.

Three months later, Dennis exclusively told Us Weekly about their “great” coparenting dynamic, explaining, “We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good.”