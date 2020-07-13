Southern Charm fans may be surprised to learn that Thomas Ravenel has welcomed a third child more than a year after his last appearance on the Bravo hit.

The 57-year-old disgraced politician confirmed that he and ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe welcomed a baby boy on June 29.

“We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section,” Ravenel told the Daily Mail on Monday, July 13. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

Ravenel also shares daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, with his ex-girlfriend and former costar Kathryn Dennis. He told the Daily Mail on Monday that his eldest children haven’t met their little brother yet.

“It’s kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, ‘This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father.’ They were a little confused,” he explained. “In the end I just told them, ‘You’ll understand when you’re older!’ But they’ve FaceTimed with the baby and they’re very excited to meet him. They’re getting ready to spend the week with their mother so we’re hoping they’ll meet him after that.”

Ravenel and Dennis, 28, called it quits in 2016 after dating on and off for three years. The exes subsequently began a nasty custody battle of their two kids. While Dennis briefly lost custody after entering treatment for her substance abuse struggles, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that she was granted joint custody of Kensie and Saint.

“We actually have a great coparenting relationship,” Dennis told Us exclusively at BravoCon in November 2019. “It’s good for him, it’s good for me. We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good.”

After his split from Dennis, Ravenel started seeing Ashley Jacobs. While viewers watched their relationship on season 5 of Southern Charm, they split in between seasons 5 and 6. Ravenel was subsequently fired from the show after pleading guilty to charges of third degree assault.

The Bravo alum started seeing Mascoe, 38, during the summer of 2019. Scroll through for what we know about her: