Southern Charm sweetie! Thomas Ravenel’s ex Heather Mascoe gave birth to their first child together on June 29, a baby boy.

“We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section,” the politician, 57, told Daily Mail on Monday, July 13. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

Ravenel is also the father of daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, with his ex Kathryn Dennis. The former couple split in 2015, which was followed by a lengthy custody battle for their two little ones.

While Dennis, 28, briefly lost custody of Kensie and Saint amid a substance abuse battle, she was granted 50/50 custody in summer 2018. The reality star filed to modify custody in September of that same year when her ex was arrested on charges related to an alleged sexual assault. (Ravenel ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of third degree assault.)

In August 2019, a judge ruled that the exes would have joint custody of their kids and they now have a “great coparenting relationship.”

Dennis exclusively told Us in November 2019: “We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good.”

She and Ravenel enjoyed a night out two months later, hanging out with two friends and sharing a photo via Instagram. “We’re doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along,” the former state treasurer tweeted in January when asked if he was back together with Dennis.

He went on to write, “In this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned.”

Dennis moved on from Ravenel with America’s Got Talent alum Hunter Price, but told Us in November 2019 that she is single and looking for someone “normal, stable, kind and intelligent.” She told Us, “I would rather keep it separate [from Bravo], but at the same time, this is my life. You know what I mean? So if they’re going to be a part of it, it’s just kind of the way it goes. It’s all about the person that’s in it that makes it whatever it is.”