Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have different ideas about how to raise kids. But the former couple prioritize coparenting for the sake of their children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

“You have to be on the same page. You have to cooperate,” the Batman actor explained to Today.com in November 2017. “If you recognize that you both have the best interest of the kids at heart, it’s quite a special connection. We’re the only two people in the world who care this much about these three kids.”

