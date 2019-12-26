



Coparenting goals! Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd celebrated Christmas with their 2-year-old daughter, Ryder.

“Merry Christmas from my crazy blended family to yours,” the Teen Mom OG star, 27, captioned a slideshow of photos. She and the fellow Challenge alum, 28, matched their toddler in blue snowflake-patterned onesies, along with Wharton’s pregnant girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

Us Weekly broke the news in October that the Ex on the Beach alums are expecting their first child together.

The Michigan native, who didn’t know Ryder was his daughter until she was 6 months old, opened up about Selfridge’s “surprise” pregnancy, telling Us, “Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up. It’s exciting for me. It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited. I never went to an ultrasound, you know? I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that. So for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.”

While the pregnant reality star, 25, was worried that Floyd would “freak out,” she has been very “supportive from day one.”

Wharton explained at the time: “I went over to Cheyenne’s house and I was dropping Ryder off and I just said, ‘Hey, so Ryder’s going to be a sister!’ There’s no easy way to tell somebody that. I just had to drop the bomb. So I told her, and her sister was there. They were just asking me all the questions, like, ‘Are you OK?’ ‘How’s Taylor doing?’ ‘Does she need a doctor?’”

Ryder’s parents have some different parenting strategies while coparenting their daughter, Floyd told Us exclusively in June.

“He’s really strict when it comes to her,” the Los Angeles native revealed at the time. “I’m more like, ‘Come on. She’s tired, give her the pacifier.’ I don’t know, I do what Ryder wants. I’m her puppet. She gets everything out of me. He’s the enforcer. I’m not at all. She can have the world. I don’t care.”