‘Teen Mom OG’ Tots in Before and After Pics: How They’ve Grown!

Where does the time go? Teen Mom premiered on MTV in 2009, and Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Farrah Abraham’s kids are all grown up.

In fact, Abraham has been criticized for just how mature her daughter is. The Ex on the Beach star faced backlash after she shared a video of Sophia dancing in her underwear on Snapchat in January 2019. The mother-daughter pair were in a public fitting area in an NYC Nordstrom when the footage was filmed.

“I know my daughter and I are living our best lives wearing Calvin Kleins,” the MTV personality told TMZ at the time.

Three years before that criticism, Abraham was slammed on Instagram for posting a picture of Sophia in a bikini to promote a new season of Teen Mom OG. The little one wore a leopard-print and pink bathing suit in the photo, one hand behind her head and the other on her hip. That same year, the Big Brother UK alum shared a modeling shot on social media of her daughter in a swimsuit and a full face of makeup.

“God gave me an extraordinary young lady @sophialabraham I’m so blessed, excited to see all the great things flourish in Sophia’s life journey,” the Love Through Limelight author captioned the pic.

Since the original season of Teen Mom, Lowell and Bookout have welcomed two more children, while Portwood gave birth once more.

Even the new cast members, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd, who joined Teen Mom OG in 2018 after Abraham’s exit, have watched their children grow leaps and bounds.

Floyd, for her part, shares daughter Ryder with ex Cory Wharton.

“[Coparenting] was overwhelming [at first],” the Nails By Ryder K founder exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Present day, we have mastered how we coparent with each other and how to live separate lives but still have a life for Ryder, together.”

She added: “Zach [Davis, my fiancé] acknowledges that we choose to do things as a family for Ryder. Cory and Zach have their own relationship and have had their chats and everyone’s still alive. So I guess it’s good.”

Floyd and Davis got engaged in April 2021, one month before welcoming son Ace. Wharton, for his part, shares daughters Mila and Maya with partner Taylor Selfridge.

So take a look at the gallery below to see how all of the mini members of the Teen Mom cast have changed over the years: