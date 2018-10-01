Bristol Palin is focusing on herself and her kids – and dating is the last thing on her mind. The new cast member of Teen Mom OG opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her journey, admitting that after three children, she can’t even imagine getting back out there

“It’s a scary thing,” Palin, 27, told Us. “I’ve got my hands full, and it’s kind of daunting. It’s not even on my mind right now.”

Palin has three children. She shares 9-year-old son Tripp with ex Levi Johnston, and Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 16 months, with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. Their divorce was finalized in August, so she hasn’t put herself out there just yet.

“I think it would be hard for someone to grab my attention, that’s for sure,” she told Us, adding that the idea of finding love again right now is “way on the back burner.”

“I’m nervous about it … There’s no like rule book on dating after a divorce. It’s just weird concept. I haven’t dated in so long, I’m like an old woman with so many kids,” the Dancing With the Stars alum added. “It’s a scary weird thing to try to date with kids and then be in the spotlight.”

However, one thing she knows for sure about her future? She won’t be getting back together with Johnston or Meyer.

“I think I’ve learned my lesson there a couple of times,” she said.

Both of her exes will appear on the show, and for the most part, they’ve come up with a system that works when it comes to coparenting.

“You’ve got to be on the same team. When you’re not with your ex, you just got to be on the same team, because at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is your child and doing what’s best for them,” she added.

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

