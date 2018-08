The Palin family has been in the spotlight ever since Sarah Palin ran for vice president in 2008. Since then, Sarah’s eldest daughter, Bristol, has continued to make headlines on her own, thanks to her tumultuous relationships with Levi Johnston and now ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

With the abstinence advocate joining Teen Mom OG with her children Tripp, Sailor and Atlee, get to know the Dancing With the Stars alum’s famous family.