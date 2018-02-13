Over and out. Bristol Palin has split from husband Dakota Meyer, TMZ reports.

Although the couple has not yet filed for divorce, they no longer live together, according to the website. They are also no longer following each other on Instagram.

The news comes nearly nine months after Sarah Palin’s oldest daughter, 27, and the Medal of Honor recipient, 29, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Atlee Bay. They are also parents to daughter Sailor, 2.

“We had the best doctor/nurses imaginable and Dakota did amazing,” Palin wrote in a blog post in May shortly after giving birth. “He held my hand, took care — and encouraged me the entire time, I could not have a more supportive husband … This pregnancy has strengthened out bond and made our relationship stand even firmer on the foundation that we have proudly built up for our little family.”

The Not Afraid of Life author and the Afghanistan war veteran started dating in 2014. They surprised fans in June 2016 when they revealed that they had tied the knot, nearly one year after calling off their engagement in April 2015, days before they were set to walk down the aisle.

“Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you’ll end up where you’re supposed to be,” they told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum was previously engaged to Levi Johnston in 2009, and they share one child together, an 8-year-old son named Tripp.

