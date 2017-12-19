Track Palin was arrested for burglary and assault on Saturday, December 16, and his parents, Sarah and Todd Palin, were at the center of the drama.

As previously reported, the Wasilla, Alaska, police arrived at Sarah and Todd’s residence on Saturday after receiving a 911 call from the former VP nominee. Here are the five most shocking revelations about the night of Track’s arrest from the police affidavit obtained by Us Weekly.

Sarah Said Track Was on Medication

After law enforcement arrived, the former governor of Alaska told police that her son “was freaking out and was on some type of medication,” according to officer Adam LaPointe’s report.

Todd and Track Were Fighting Over a Truck Track Wanted

“Todd stated the argument had started when Track called wanting to come get his truck,” according to the affidavit. “Todd told Track not to come because he had been drinking and was on pain mediation at the time.” Despite his father telling him not to come pick up the truck, “Track had told him that he was come anyway to beat his ass.”

Todd Retrieved His Pistol to ‘Protect His Family’

“Track stated he had a disagreement and that there had been threats made between them,” LaPointe wrote. When Track arrived at his parents’ house, “Todd had a gun in his hand.” According to Track’s interview with the police, Todd retrieved his pistol to “protect his family.”

Track Broke Into the House Through the Window

After Track “attempted to open the front door … he looked through the window next to the door and saw Todd pointing a gun at him,” according to LaPointe. Track stated he told Todd to shoot him several times. Track said Todd tapped the barrel of the gun on the window so his (sic) punched the window breaking the window.”

After Track entered the house through the broken window, he “disarmed Todd and put him on the ground.” Track then “started hitting Todd in the head … Todd was able to get away from Track and get out of the residence,” the affidavit states.

Track Called the Police ‘Peasants’ When They Arrived

“Communication was attempted which failed due to Track yelling and calling myself and other officers peasants and telling us to lay our guns on the group before approaching the residence,” LaPointe wrote, adding Todd and Sarah left the scene upon law enforcement’s arrival. “Todd appeared to have injuries to his face and head based on the visible blood running down his face. Sarah left in a different vehicle and she “was visibly upset.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!