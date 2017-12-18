Track Palin, the son of former governor Sarah Palin, allegedly assaulted his father, Todd Palin, before being arrested on burglary and assault charges at the family’s home in Wasilla, Alaska, on Saturday, December 16, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a court affidavit obtained by Us, Sarah, 53, called the police just after 8:30 p.m. to say her 28-year-old son was “freaking out and was on some type of medication.” When Track arrived at the house to pick up a truck, Todd, 53, grabbed a pistol to “protect his family,” he told reporting officer Adam LaPointe.

The documents obtained claim Track broke a window and entered the home. He allegedly pushed his father to the ground and began hitting him on the head. Todd managed to escape with injuries to his face and head.

When police arrived at the residence, they saw Todd leaving in one vehicle and Sarah driving close behind in a second vehicle. She appeared to be “visibly upset,” according to LaPointe. Track emerged from the home and was “yelling” and calling the officers “peasants” before he went back inside and climbed onto the garage roof from an upstairs window, reads the affidavit.

Eventually, Track was arrested on a felony charge of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault. The three charges were related to domestic violence.

At the time of his arrest, Track was serving two years of probation on a plea deal stemming from a domestic violence arrest in January 2016.

Sarah and Todd are also the parents of Bristol, 27, Willow, 23, Piper, 16, and Trig, 9.

