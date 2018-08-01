Officially on the market. Bristol Palin confirmed her single status while doing an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, August 1.

When a fan asked if she is dating, Palin, 27, replied, “Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal. (I am not ready to date).”

The newest Teen Mom OG cast member also responded to a fan who inquired about her financial situation and asked if she ever has “anxiety” with bills following her divorce. “100% … I think you’d have to be just sooo hooked up financially NOT to worry,” she explained. “It’s an intimidating thing … Going to be a humbling experience.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is getting paid $250,000 for appearing on her first season of Teen Mom OG, with an option for a second and third year that will score her an additional $50,000 for each option exercised.

The Not Afraid of Life author’s love life update comes nearly six months after Us Weekly confirmed that she and husband Dakota Meyer called it quits. Meyer, 30, filed for divorce on February 8, nine months after the former couple welcomed their second child together, daughter Atlee Bay. They also share daughter Sailor, 2.

Palin, who also shares 9-year-old son Trip with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, will chronicle her family’s ups and downs on the next season of the hit MTV reality series.

“I am so excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG,” Palin wrote via Instagram on July 20 alongside a photo of herself, three cameramen and her children. “I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey.”

Farrah Abraham, who left the hit show after season 7, exclusively told Us on July 19 that she isn’t bothered by Palin’s casting.

“Who cares!” she exclaimed. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

