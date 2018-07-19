Brushing it off! Farrah Abraham doesn’t seem to mind that Bristol Palin is sliding into her Teen Mom OG role.

“Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now,” the MTV personality, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 19, one day after her Pomeranian, Blue, died. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Thursday that Palin, 27, will join the series following Abraham’s exit. The My Teenage Dream Ended author quit after executive producer Morgan J. Freeman told her that she must choose between working in the adult entertainment industry and appearing on the show.

She ended her contract and later filed a $5 million wrongful termination lawsuit against Viacom claiming she was sex-shamed and fired because “she did not confirm to gender stereotypes.” Abraham has since reached an agreement with the network.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry also reacted to the series’ latest addition. “Bristol palin & cheyenne & Cory for teen mom og,” she tweeted on Thursday. “Our producers sure know what to do 😳.”

Palin gave birth to her son Trip, 9, when she was only 17 with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston. She also shares daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months, with husband Dakota Meyer.

Meyer filed for divorce from the Not Afraid of Life author in February after two years of marriage, although fans have speculated that they reunited given Palin’s frequent social media posts including him. She also praised her ex as “the most incredible man” last month on his 30th birthday.

