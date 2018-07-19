Plot twist! Bristol Palin is set to join the cast of Teen Mom OG, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Palin, 27, announced she was pregnant with her eldest child when she was 17 years old. She welcomed Tripp, now 9, with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston in 2008. The daughter of former Vice President nominee Sarah Palin also shares daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months, with her husband Dakota Meyer.

Back in February, Meyer filed for divorce from Palin after nearly two years of marriage. It’s unclear, however, if the pair have since reconciled as Palin frequently shares photo with him on Instagram. Last month, she called Meyer “the most incredible man” as she wished the Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipient happy 30th birthday. Palin added that she “sure love[s]” him and wrote that she is “so thankful” for Meyer.

News of Palin’s casting on the MTV hit comes months after the network cut all ties with Farrah Abraham following a disagreement with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman over her participation in the adult film industry. Their confrontation aired on a March episode of Teen Mom OG, and resulted in Abraham filing a lawsuit against Viacom. Us Weekly confirmed on March 27 that the My Teenage Dream Ended author and the production company settled the suit.

There were also reports that Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenize McKee and The Challenge’s Cheyenne Floyd were set to join the cast after Abraham’s exit.

Palin is not a stranger to reality TV, starring on her mother’s TLC series Sarah Palin’s Alaska in 2010 and her own Lifetime series Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp for one season in 2012. She also appeared on seasons 11 and 15 of Dancing With the Stars.

Teen Mom OG also stars Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell.

