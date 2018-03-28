Done deal. Farrah Abraham has settled her lawsuit against Viacom, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, and MTV reached an agreement on Tuesday, March 27, according to documents obtained by Us. However, the terms are being kept confidential.

Abraham made headlines in February when she sued the media company for $5 million, claiming that they “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not confirm to gender stereotypes.”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author also alleged that the show’s executive producer Morgan J. Freeman and his crew confronted her at her Texas home and “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex-shamed” her for working as an adult entertainer. According to Abraham, Freeman also threatened to fire her and she “feared for her life” because of his “hostile tone, mannerisms and body language.”

Viacom denied all of Abraham’s accusations in a statement to Us last month. “We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

Abraham began working for MTV in 2009 when she starred on 16 & Pregnant. She later landed a role on the spinoff show Teen Mom. She released a sex tape in 2013 with porn star James Deen and continued working as an adult entertainer. She has also since endorsed sex toys.

The reality star claimed in November that Viacom terminated her employment due to her involvement in “adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE in private.”

However, she later retracted her comments claiming that, while Freeman was “press hungry” and “fake,” Viacom did not fire her.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

