‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

It’s been quite a journey for the cast of Teen Mom. The series launched in December 2009 as the first spinoff from MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. The debut season followed the lives of Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham, who all experienced very different journeys during their teen pregnancies.

On season 5, the show was rebranded as Teen Mom OG, as multiple other spinoffs with other 16 and Pregnant cast members began — in 2011, Teen Mom 2 launched; Teen Mom 3 debuted in 2013; and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant and Teen Mom: Young Moms Club both premiered in 2018.

After many seasons of drama behind the scenes, Abraham was fired from the show in October 2017 after a confrontation with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman. At the time, Freeman told her that if she wanted to continue her adult entertainment career, she would not be able to star on the reality show.

“I wish them all the best with the show. I’m out on a high note. This is the longest season in history and I’m their biggest star,” Abraham exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2018. “I can do my own show, but I don’t want to focus on reality TV. I’m focusing on scripted opportunities but will always enjoy a good reality TV project.”

She added: “I don’t know what the show is doing. You could take all the girls on all the series, but none can bring or do as much as I do for the series.”

In July 2018, Bristol Palin was cast on the series, replacing Abraham. However, after one season, she chose to exit in April 2019.

“Teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me,” Palin explained via Instagram at the time. “It took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford $ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction. I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!! xoxo, B.”

Are You the One? alum Cheyenne Floyd joined the series in September 2018. In August 2019, the cast grew again, bringing on Mackenzie Douthit from Teen Mom 3 as a guest mom. During the second half of season 8, she was promoted to a main cast member.

