It’s over. Teen Mom alums Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Edward (née Standifer) have called it quits after six years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Mackenzie, 26, officially filed for divorce from Ryan, 35, on Monday, February 27, per court documents obtained by Us. In addition to filing for divorce, Mackenzie was also granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their two children.

Earlier this month, Ryan was arrested after he broke an Order of Protection that Mackenzie sought out after her ex posted revealing photos of her on the internet and alleged that she cheated on him.

The former couple, who met at a gym in Chattanooga, Tennessee, showcased their relationship on the MTV series for several years. They got engaged in December 2016 and wed five months later. Their dramatic 2017 nuptials — where Ryan drove himself and Mackenzie to their ceremony as barely kept his eyes on the road — were also featured on the reality show.

After they got married, Ryan and Mackenzie welcomed two children, son Jagger and daughter Stella, in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

The 16 and Pregnant alum is also father of son Bentley, 13, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout. The exes had a tumultuous relationship before and welcoming their son in October 2009. Not long after Bentley’s birth, Bookout, 31, and Ryan split in 2010 and their ups and downs — including issues with coparenting and her ex’s struggles with substance abuse — continued.

“He’s only seen him a couple of times this year,” the Teen Mom OG star exclusively told Us Weekly of her son’s strained relationship with his father. “To be quite honest, Ryan doesn’t show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It’s not shocking that he doesn’t see him that much.”

The Bulletproof author, for her part, later moved on with husband Taylor McKinney. The pair share daughter Jayde, 7, and son Maverick, 6. In 2018, the couple and their children obtained a two-year restraining order (which has now ended) against Ryan after he allegedly sent threatening messages. The duo would communicate via Ryan’s parents when it came to issues regarding Bentley. (Bentley was not included in the restraining order.)

In March 2021, Ryan and his family were let go from Teen Mom OG. At the time, Mackenzie insinuated that Bookout got them kicked off the MTV series.

“Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV,” Mackenzie said to Katie Joy on Without a Crystal Ball. “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

News of their release from the show came shortly after McKinney got into an argument with Ryan’s parents over his lack of involvement in Bentley’s life.

“It’s just more of an angry, I’m gonna show you who’s boss-type of deal,” Mackenzie claimed. “The truth in the matter is, she calls the shots here. This is her show. It is what it is. It’s fine.”