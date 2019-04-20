All good things must come to an end? That has been the case for multiple members of the Teen Mom franchise. After the success of 16 & Pregnant, MTV decided to launch Teen Mom in December 2009, set to follow Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.

After season 5, the show was renamed Teen Mom OG, as Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom 3 and later Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, came into the mix. Teen Mom 2, which premiered in January 2011, followed Jenelle Evans, Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer. Teen Mom 3 included Briana DeJesus, Mackenzie Douthit, Alex Sekella and Katie Yeager. Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant cast Jade Cline, Brianna Jaramillo, Ashley Jones, Kayla Sessler and Lexi Tatman and premiered in March 2018. Then, in April 2019, Teen Mom: Young Moms Club launched – the cast was previously part of the Pretty Little Mamas series before joining the Teen Mom franchise.

However, not everyone lasted. Over the years, many have left their franchise – either on their own or at the hand of producers. For the most part, those who remained were very supportive of the party who made the choice.

“I think if it’s going against what MTV believes in and that’s what they feel like they had to do, then that’s what they feel like they have to do,” Catelynn said during The Dr. Oz Show in July 2018 after Farrah was fired for continuing her adult entertainment career. “We have no choice in it or are a part of it.” Catelynn’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, was even happier: “I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together. … She’s not a really nice person to be around.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which stars have been axed.