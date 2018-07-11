Speaking out. Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra sat down with Dr. Oz for a Teen Mom intervention episode, in which they discussed their relationship, their mental health struggles and their time on the MTV reality show. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, July 12, episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the couple revealed how they feel about Farrah Abraham no longer being on the show because of her career in the adult entertainment industry.

“I think if it’s going against what MTV believes in and that’s what they feel like they had to do, then that’s what they feel like they have to do,” Catelynn, 26, explained when an audience member asked about the firing. “We have no choice in it or are a part of it.”

Tyler, 26, then added, “I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together.” He also noted, “She’s not a really nice person to be around.”

Farrah, 27, cut all ties with the show after a confrontation with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman in October 2017. Morgan told the reality star that if she wanted to continue to work in the adult industry, she could no longer be part of MTV’s reality show. The conversation aired on an episode of Teen Mom OG in March. After that, they decided to part ways.

Catelynn and Tyler went on to commend MTV and Freeman for taking care of the situation the way they did. “We actually have a lot of respect and admiration for the way that our production company went and handled it. They kind of made a stand with a voice and it was a good way to get it heard,” Tyler said.

Watch Catelynn and Tyler’s full interview on The Dr. Oz Show on Thursday, July 12. Check your local listings for air times.

