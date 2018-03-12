TONIGHT: It's the episode you've been waiting for 😱 Tune in at 9/8c to find out Farrah's fate on #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/LgaVWdniR8 — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) March 12, 2018

It’s the episode Teen Mom OG fans have been waiting for. During the Monday, March 12, episode, Farrah Abraham came to verbal blows with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman.

In case you missed it, the last episode ended with Morgan and producer Jordan driving to Farrah’s house to discuss two main things: her treatment of the crew and her participation in the adult entertainment field, something she couldn’t continue to do while being part of Teen Mom OG. When they arrive at her house, they head to the backyard to have “the talk.”

“We want to look at how people are treated. For example, Kristin — who we all love, who we think is doing a great job — isn’t here today. You don’t snap your fingers and say ‘new producer’ and we fly one in. I think some compassion and understanding. Everybody is working,” Morgan explains to Farrah.

“I am so compassionate. I am so understanding, I am working my ass of just like everyone,” Farrah interrupts. “I respect a lot of people who respect me … I mean, you’re doing other Teen Moms, she can just go bounce around and annoy the s—t out of everybody else.”

Morgan then explains that there’s so much work going into making her happy. “Out of nine moms, you’re the only one that’s a problem,” he tells her. When she says she’s just being who she is, he says: “Right … difficult.”

After that conversation wraps, he brings up the adult entertainment content. “You had said you weren’t going to continue to do the adult videos, that you had decided not to go down that path,” he tells her before reiterating that it is completely her choice. “Nobody’s here to cast judgement on anything, but if you chose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film your story for Teen Mom. This was a conversation that happened above me, without me, and has been given to me to come bring to you … It’s basically a decision where we’re asking you. You have had this critical role from 16 & Pregnant all the way to this. No one’s saying that you can’t do this. It’s just that if you’re going to go down that path, we can’t keep shooting this path.”

It’s then that Farrah gets angry. “Who are you to tell someone to chose one thing? I don’t have to choose anything,” she tells him. With that, the crew leaves the house.

She later calls them to give her decision: “Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things — all that stuff is more beneficial and I will always continue to do that, regardless if it’s my own show, not on MTV anymore. There are so many paths for me in my life. Hell, I’m only 26,” she says.

When Morgan tells her to do whatever is right for her and her family, she answers: “Well then I will just have my lawyers contact you guys and I wish you guys all the best.”

As Us Weekly previously revealed, Farrah will not be part of Teen Mom OG anymore and did not attend the reunion taping earlier in March.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

