Farrah Abraham Will Not Be Attending ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion

When the women of Teen Mom OG reunite for the New York City reunion on March 3 and 4, Farrah Abraham will not be there.

“MTV is not allowing me to attend the reunion, and my dad won’t attend if I don’t go. I can’t speak for my mom,” Abraham, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly. A source also adds that the network hopes her family would still attend in her absence.

As previously reported, Abraham is no longer a part of Teen Mom OG and was replaced by Teen Mom 3’s Mackenzie McKee.

“I wish them all the best with the show. I’m out on a high note. This is the longest season in history and I’m their biggest star. I can do my own show, but I don’t want to focus on reality TV,” Abraham told Us in a statement on Tuesday, February 27. “I’m focusing on scripted opportunities, but will always enjoy a good reality TV project. I don’t know what the show is doing. You could take all the girls on all the series, but none can bring or do as much as I do for the series.”

Last week, Abraham announced she was suing Viacom, claiming they “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotype.” She also accused executive producer Morgan J. Freeman and the crew of coming to her house. She CLAIMS she was “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” for pursuing work in the adult entertainment industry.

Abraham has been part of Teen Mom OG from its premiere in 2009. McKee will be joining cast members Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

