Farrah Abraham Reacts to Teen Mom OG Recasting

Farrah Abraham is ready to move on. The Teen Mom OG star spoke exclusively to Us Weekly shortly after it was confirmed that she is being replaced on the MTV series by Teen Mom 3’s Mackenzie McKee.

“I wish them all the best with the show. I’m out on a high note. This is the longest season in history and I’m their biggest star,” Abraham, 26, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 27. “I can do my own show, but I don’t want to focus on reality TV. I’m focusing on scripted opportunities but will always enjoy a good reality TV project.”

“I don’t know what the show is doing,” she added. “You could take all the girls on all the series, but none can bring or do as much as I do for the series.”

A source confirmed to Us on Tuesday that McKee, who appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and the one-season spinoff Teen Mom 3 in 2013, was taking over for Abraham. She has reportedly already started filming.

As previously reported, Us confirmed on February 21 that Abraham was suing Viacom, accusing the company of “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotype.” The 26-year-old reality star claimed in the documents that Teen Mom OG’s executive producer Morgan J. Freeman and the crew “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” her for working in the adult entertainment industry.

A spokesperson for Viacom previously denied Abraham’s accusations in a statement to Us. “We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

Abraham made her debut on MTV in 2009 during the second episode of 16 and Pregnant. She went on to star on Teen Mom, which was later renamed to Teen Mom OG, for seven seasons, documenting her life with her now 8-year-old daughter Sophia.

MTV did not immediately respond to request for comment about McKee.

