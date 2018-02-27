Farrah Abraham is officially gone from Teen Mom OG, the reality star, 26, confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 27. Plus, she’s already been replaced. Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee is set to take over and has reportedly already began filming, a source told Us.

McKee was featured on a 2012 episode of 16 & Pregnant and went on to star on the network’s short-lived spinoff Teen Mom 3 in 2013.

As reported earlier this week, Abraham, 26, sued Viacom for $5 million after claiming they fired her for “not conforming to gender stereotypes.” In the official documents she filed, the reality star claimed that executive producer Morgan J. Freeman and his crew arrived at her Texas home and “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” her for working in the adult entertainment industry. She also claimed that she “feared for her life” during the confrontation due to Freeman’s “hostile tone, mannerisms and body language.”

Viacom denied the claims in a statement to Us Weekly. “We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” their spokesperson said. “Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

McKee, 23, is married to her high school sweetheart Josh McKee. Together, they have two children, Gannon, 4, and Broncs, 1. On Tuesday, February 26, McKee tweeted a news article about the report that she was replacing Abraham, but has not yet confirmed.

Last month, McKee opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about learning that her mother had been diagnosed with brain cancer. “I am so sad. I can barely breathe. I can not lose her. She did ask that I blog her whole journey and make a documentary in case something does happen we will always have that,” she shared. “I know God will use her to speak to others.”

MTV did not immediately respond to request for comment about the replacement.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!