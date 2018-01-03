Teen Mom 3’s MacKenzie McKee spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about finding out her mother, Angie Douthit, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“She is the healthiest person I know. Eats healthier than me. Always organic. Doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink, she is a school teacher so has no money. She runs marathons and works out two to three times a day. This does not run in our family,” McKee told Us on Wednesday, January 3.

She continued, “I am so sad. I can barely breathe. I can not lose her. She did ask that I blog her whole journey and make a documentary in case something does happen we will always have that. I know God will use her to speak to others.”

McKee, who was featured on an episode of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2012 and starred on the short-lived spinoff Teen Mom 3 in 2013, took to Twitter to tell fans about her mother’s health on Tuesday, January 2.

“All prayer warriors. Please pray for my mom. What we thought was bronchitis turned out to be 3 masses on her brain, 1 large imone in her,” the mother of three wrote. “Lungs and multiple blood clots. We are in shock and devastated. I she has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m so sick and want to wake up.”

This is my mom threatening the doctors that she will call #TheGoodDoctor 💗💕 pic.twitter.com/1U6vc3qdoQ — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 3, 2018

The former MTV star later took to Instagram to share a photo collage of her mother on Wednesday.

“The most amazing woman I know. She taught me everything I know. She is the only reason i am the woman I am today. I love you Mom. I’m devastated, I’m angry, I’m shook.m, I can’t breath. You are everything. Please pray @angiedouthit,” McKee wrote.

Fans can donate to a GoFundMe page for McKee’s mother here.

