Farrah Abraham is going up against Viacom. The Teen Mom OG star, 26, has sued the company and seeks $5 million, claiming that they “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotypes,” Us Weekly confirms.

In the documents first obtained by The Blast, the mother of 8-year-old Sophia claims that the show’s executive producer Morgan J. Freeman and his crew confronted her at her home in Texas and “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” her for working in the adult entertainment industry.

Abraham, also said that Freeman threatened to end her career with MTV and that she “feared for his life” because of his “hostile tone, mannerisms and body language.” She says that after the conversation, production told her she was no longer needed for the show.

Viacom denied the claims in a statement to Us Weekly. “We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” a spokesperson for Viacom said. “Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

Abrahams started her MTV career in 2009, appearing on 16 & Pregnant and landing a role in the first spinoff of the show, Teen Mom. In 2013, she released a sex tape with porn star James Deen and went on to appear on adult webcam shows and has endorsed sex toys.

In November, the reality star claimed that Viacom had let her go due to her participation in “adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private.” However, she later backtracked on her comments and said that while Freeman was “press hungry” and “fake,” she was not let go from the company.

