Not gone yet! Farrah Abraham claimed on her social media accounts on Wednesday, November 1, that she has not been fired from Teen Mom OG. This comes just two days after she took to Facebook and said that Viacom had let her go because of her participation in “adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private.”

“Viacom Legal confirms I have not been fired. I have not breached my contract,” Abraham, 26, captioned a Facebook video on Wednesday, in which she said she wanted to tell her side of the story.

Viacom Legal Confirms I have not been fired, I have not breached my contract”. Why has filming stopped?! Morgan J… Posted by Farrah Abraham on Wednesday, November 1, 2017

She wrote a lengthy statement, claiming that production on the show had stopped because of the show’s executive producer Morgan J. Freeman. She calls him “unprofessional, fake” and “press hungry,” as well as claiming he’s a “woman hater.” Abraham also name drops multiple other producers on the show, claiming they’ve created an “unsafe working environment,” which is why she says she chooses not to share a stage with her costars.

“I have security, I’ve gone to therapy,” she wrote. “Do not beat up, instigate physical fights, ruin and break a women’s self esteem, degrade women. This hate, this criminal behavior, bad business practices end today! My daughter, my family, myself have all suffered for the contrived, malicious hate crime against me. God is great as I have rose above and am success beyond all of these set backs!”

On Monday, the reality star shared the trailer for season 7 of Teen Mom OG, claiming that Viacom had fired her that same day. They “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private,” she wrote. “Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press.’”

“Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish,” she continued. “Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother.”

Following Monday’s claims she was fired, a source close to the matter confirmed to Us Weekly that she had been let go.” “They said it didn’t fit with the brand. Farrah is upset,” our source told us at the time. MTV has not yet commented on this matter.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Monday, November 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

