Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG on Monday, October 30, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The news came just hours after she performed in a Halloween-themed pornographic webcam show.

“It was all because of the porn,” the insider tells Us. “They said it didn’t fit with the brand. Farrah is upset.”

The reality star, 26, wrote on Facebook on Monday night that Viacom, the parent company that owns MTV, “fired me today” and “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private !”

She continued, “Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen mom Viacom press’- Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother.”

Abraham, who is the mother of 8-year-old daughter Sophia, went on to allege that Viacom “sex shamed” her, noting that she’s “Proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an Advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different feilds [sic] and scale them.”

She concluded her post by revealing that she’s writing a new book and “sharing all of these life changing experiences in detail , from scheming producers & executives to jealous celebrities ,what to do to over come , not be shattered & stay true to the free world we live in !”

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV and Abraham for comment.

