Farrah Abraham is ready for 2018. The Teen Mom OG star spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about her future on the MTV series and what else she has planned for the new year.

“Right now I know I am making the right choices and I am here to finish up the filming of the season and I feel I have done the best I can do in good faith and not lose my work ethic,” Abraham told Us. “So it is truly a sad case and a shame they have chosen to fire me and [they only care about] story line and that is really sad for the show. In the meantime, I am not letting it affect my personal life, which it has been, so I am going to go to Crazy Horse because that is something I love to do and why not, it is a holiday party.”

As previously reported, Abraham revealed her drama with Viacom after her participation in “adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private” in October, but later clarified her comments and said she was not fired. MTV has not yet commented on this matter.

While her future with Teen Mom OG is still unclear, the My Teenage Dream Ended author still plans on working in TV.

“A lot of shows,” Abraham told Us about her plans for the future. “I would say bigger networks, different endeavors and scripted, so everything is looking good. It is just sad that I have to close this chapter of my life and hopefully on a good page rather than a bad page.”

“I am just excited for 2018, it is going to be a very big year,” she continued. “I have just learned so much from being a young teen mom and getting out of those struggles and all of those hard times.”

The reality TV personality also clarified rumors that she didn’t want 8-year-daughter Sophia on Teen Mom OG anymore.

“I think that was something that got mixed or confused, because I don’t believe I have ever said that,” Abraham explained. “The main reason I was on the show in the first place was because of my daughter. She was born onto the show, so I always wanted her to be on there. “

Another thing Abraham has planned is her return to Las Vegas to host Crazy Horse III’s NEON flow holiday party on Thursday, December 14.

“This is my first time hosting, so I am excited,” Abraham, who is planning to dress as a sexy Mrs. Claus for the event, told Us. “Normally I have just gone on occasions, so I am excited to be back and Christmas parties are my favorite. “

